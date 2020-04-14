PlayStation Announces Play At Home Initiative, With Free Games For PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is still unclear how long we will remain confined due to the coronavirus crisis. And in the face of uncertainty, what is clear is that video games can offer us great moments of fun at home. Something ideal to try to forget a little about the problems we have before us. But … what if we can't afford to buy games?

This is where companies that give away titles completely free of charge come into action. The last to join will be Sony, which has announced the Play At Home promotion of PlayStation. According to this, all PS4 users can get games for free and forever. No need to be a PS Plus member, of course.

The first two games to be part of the promotion (although we don't know if they will be the last or not) will be Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. Both for PS4 and which will be available in digital format between April 16, 2020 and May 6, 2020. Once we have acquired them, they will be ours forever. Obviously, you will need a PSN account.

Anyway, as they point out from the Official PlayStation Blog, Play At Home has two components. The first is to provide free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home during confinement. And second, establish a fund to help smaller independent game studios that may be experiencing financial difficulties continue to build great experiences for all players.

To be more specific, SIE has developed a fund to support these studies for a time. Basically, $ 10 million has been earmarked to support them. More information about the fund will be provided soon, including criteria for participation.

In any case, Sony reminds us that, in keeping with its goal of preserving Internet access in the United States and Europe, downloading games may take a little longer than usual. Likewise, they send us a message of thanks for the understanding, due to the unique and special circumstances in which we live.