PlayStation and Oculus also skip the GDC for the Coronavirus

This year the Game Developers Conference It will not count on the participation of PlayStation or Oculus members since Sony and Facebook have announced that they will not attend the event due to the risks associated with the spread of Coronavirus.

Although the virus is not causing serious problems outside of China and death cases outside the country of origin are counted on one hand, these two companies prefer to keep their employees away from large concentrations of people and therefore will not be in San Francisco, California for this congress of developers.

Facebook told IGN that they have decided "eliminate our presence and incidentally we have warned employees not to travel during the event", a decision that also shares in Sony with employees of the PlayStation division.

In a different statement PlayStation shared a similar view of the situation. "We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in the Game Developers Conference due to the increased concern for COVID-19 … We believe that it is the best option given the situation of the virus and that global travel restrictions change daily . We are disappointed to have to cancel our participation, but the health and safety of our employees worldwide is our main concern.".

The celebration of the GDC will continue normally without Sony and Oculus, and a spokesman for the organization of the event spoke with IGN about the situation of COVID-19: