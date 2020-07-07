PlayStation 5: XboxPope also offers a splendid God of War themed console

Share it:

After creating numerous special versions of Xbox Series X, by popular demand from fans on Twitter the artist XboxPope has also created a version of PlayStation 5 dedicated to the latest God of War.

In the creation of XboxPope we find a central part substantially unchanged compared to what proposed by Sony, although the LEDs that run along the edges are colored red and not blue. The side bodies, on the other hand, are colored Grey and present along the entire external surface of the incisions in the shape of the runes present in the last adventure of Kratos. In the lower part of the body we can also see the iconic symbol of the series, theomega, its own red color and with the exact same style seen on the game cover and the logo in the lower right corner. The console could certainly not be missing DualSense combined, which sees a red and a gray part that takes up what was seen on the console body, complete with engraved runes, red LEDs and the omega that goes from one handle to another.

Before leaving you to the images of the console, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the beautiful PS5 dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima, the exclusive coming next week only on PlayStation 4,