PlayStation 5 would be compatible with PS4, PS3, PS2 and PSX

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The launch of PlayStation 5 is getting closer every day. Although Sony will not specify its specific release date, price and features, a reliable source of information declares that the long-awaited backward compatibility will be a reality.

HipHopGamer He has produced a video informing about this special feature of the console. According to the streamer, Sony is working on a "Remastering Engine" for the PS5, which will allow PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles to run on the console with several improvements. If true, it would be a function similar to that of Xbox One X.

Sony has already registered patents that suggest the company is working on compatibility with previous versions of the console. In addition, he also patented a system to add trophies of PS1 and PS2, which suggests that all these rumors will eventually be confirmed.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Sony officially presents the console at the end of the year. Until that time, all information should be taken with caution.

