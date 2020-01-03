PlayStation 5 will sell more than the Xbox Series X in 2020 according to analysts

Share it:

Piers Harding-Rolls, an analyst at IHS Markit Technology, tried to analyze the trend of the sales of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, assuming for the two consoles a price equal to that of PS4 and Xbox One at launch, or $ 399.

"I expect PS5 will sell more than Xbox Series X at launch in 2020 but also that both consoles will be able to register higher numbers than the launch of Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 in 2013."According to Piers Harding-Rolls, the backward compatibility factor and obviously other aspects such as brand loyalty will also come into play in this generation.

The analyst says he is convinced that both consoles will have a introductory price of $ 399 or slightly higher, in fact in line with the costs of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: "a higher cost could push Microsoft to offer two models of consoles with different prices while I doubt that Sony wants to follow this strategy, my idea is that at the debut we will see only one model of PS5 and Xbox Series X with the same price."

According to the analyst Serkan Toto instead PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost $ 499 at launch even if there are those who hypothesize even higher costs due to the advanced components of the two platforms.