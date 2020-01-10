“PlayStation 5 will be something huge and Microsoft is doing things better than before”

Share it:

Several members of Daedalic Entertainment, I study that these days are on everyone's lips for their new work (The Lord of the Rings: Gollum), they have spoken in the last hours about Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X, consoles for which said project is also confirmed. The executive director of the developer, Carsten Fichtelmann, has assured that “PlayStation 5 will be something huge"And also that he believes that"Microsoft is doing some things better than in the past"

One of the main designers of the studio, Martin Wilkes, delves into these statements further and explained that the Redmond company is leaving them with very good feelings: “I have only heard rumors about the specifications of Xbox Series X, but It is very powerful and has a very fast flash memory. I am excited, of course, but for the project it is not relevant because we also work with PC. Nevertheless, I think that for level designers it's a dream come true. We no longer have to worry about such things and we can squeeze the most even more beautiful and dazzling environments"

First details of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Although Fichtelmann and Wilkes did not comment on the new platforms, they did announce the first details of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. An action and stealth game that will arrive in 2021 and will feature “levels of gigantic dimensions” and inspired by the drawings of the Earth Measure what did he do himself Tolkien. The game will run in parallel to the events seen in the movies and will continue the journey of Sméagol all over the continent, starting with Baradûr, the Dark Tower that Sauron uses as a fortress and where we will have to start escaping. Will use the graphic engine Unreal Engine 4 and Deponia's parents, Daedalic, want him to count “Gollum's story from a perspective never seen before ”, where even his double personality influences the gameplay.

