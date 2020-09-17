PlayStation 5: when do pre-orders open on Amazon Italy?

Sony has opened pre-orders for the PlayStation 5, from Thursday 17 September the console can be pre-ordered at some selected retailers, among these at the moment there is no Amazon but it is only a matter of time.

In Italy it is possible to book PlayStation 5 from Mediaworld or to preorder PS5 from GameStopZing, in the next few hours other chains will offer the possibility to book the console and of course also Amazon. The eCommerce giant has opened pre-orders of PlayStation 5 only in some countries during the night (for example Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and North America) and is preparing to put the console on sale during the morning in countries such as France, Spain and Germany.

As for Italy, it will probably be necessary to wait for lunch time, pre-orders are expected to open between 12pm and 1pm, we will monitor the situation and keep you updated, let us know in the space below dedicated to comments if you have more precise news about it.

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available from November 19th at the price of 499 and 399 euros respectively. At launch, supplies will likely be limited and pre-ordering is certainly a good way to secure the console for day one.