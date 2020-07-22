PlayStation 5: Unieuro is also preparing to open the pre-orders

Share it:

Among the many chains that are gearing up for the opening of the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 we also find the Italian Unieuro, which recently launched the PS5 page on its website, awaiting more information on pre-orders from Sony.

The PlayStation 5 page on Unieuro.it currently only allows you to register on the site, in this way you will be among the first to know when it will be possible to pre-order the new highly anticipated console. Last week a rumor related to the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 spread, but Sony intervened on the matter stating that at the right time we will know more with an announcement that will reveal in advance the date of the official opening of the presale.

PlayStaton 5 is expected for autumn 2020, just in time for the Christmas holidays, according to some reports from Asia Sony plans to produce ten million PS5 by the end of the year, so as to fully satisfy the demand during the holiday period and in the early months of 2020. No certainty for as for the price, remember that the console will be available in two versions, a standard with Blu-Ray player and a Digital Edition without compatibility with physical media, what will be the difference in cost between the two models is not yet clear.