PlayStation 5: the video showing the console startup is fake, here's how it was created

A few days ago a video related to the alleged boot of PlayStation 5 drove the network crazy. Today it turns out that the footage was a fake and more: the mind behind the project has released a video in which it shows how he managed to deceive everyone.

The demonstration video lasts about two minutes and shows the (accelerated) process with which this extremely real PS5 sequence was produced. The YouTube user Oby 1, this is the name of the creator, seems to have used a software called Blender to create almost all the elements of the fake. Oby 1 was not only limited to the startup screen but also produced a fake PS5 model to be placed at the end of the movie. Finally, a friend of his created the sound sample that accompanies the turning on of the fake console.

Beyond the disappointment that this discovery can provoke, a certain production quality must be recognized to the subject. Already in the past the Shigeryu chart he had fun recreating the images of the fake controller and the PS5 devkit. In short, the web is not new to this kind of performance, especially in the periods preceding the long-awaited launch of the new consoles.

In any case, to find out how the real PlayStation 5 will look, there may not be much missing: the rumors indicate next February as the most likely presentation period.