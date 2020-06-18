PlayStation 5: the use of Ray Tracing with Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank

Share it:

The new analysis of the famous British technicians of Digital Foundry puts the use of the under the magnifying glass Ray Tracing in the first titles shown during the show dedicated to PlayStation 5.

Among the best examples analyzed by the guys from DF, Gran Turismo 7 deserves special mention. The use of Ray Tracing in the new chapter of the racing title is undeniable, with the reflections that are distributed on different surfaces and on car bodies with realistic and effective mapping. The game seems to render in 4K and to reach 60 fps the developers have adopted innovative techniques. For example, reflex resolution is rendered to a quarter resolution, significantly reducing the workload on the GPU. It also appears that the edges of the reflections have serrated lines, which could suggest the use of interlacing or checkboarding techniques. In short, the basic strategy could be to obtain the maximum return in terms of quality compared to a hardware Ray Tracing that has some limits.

Another game that showed the use of Ray Tracing is the new Insomniac project, Ratchet and Clack: Rift Apart. The developers have claimed that the RT reflexes will be used even on the same playable characters. However, from the video shown during the presentation, the use of the RT seems to be limited to glossy surfaces and limited to only a few objects, providing in any case a general quality worthy of note.

Other software houses have also embraced the world of Ray Tracing: Stray by Blue Twelve, Demon's Souls by Bluepoint (although at the moment it is not clear in what terms), the new one Pragmata by Capcom. In short, PlayStation 5 has given a first taste of what we can see during the next generation.