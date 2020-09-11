PlayStation 5: The Media Remote will include buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Disney + and Spotify

Shown during the presentation event of PlayStation 5, the new Media Remote that will accompany the Sony-branded console has not received special attention. Now a Brazilian site seems to have got its hands on the accessory’s list of features, including those related to the major streaming platforms.

According to the list of instructions held by the Technoblog site, the new one Media Remote controller per PlayStation 5 will bring a series of keys that will allow direct access to the main streaming services. From the images made public to date, you can see the presence of four large buttons without any mark at the bottom of the remote control, buttons that will be reserved for platforms Netflix, YouTube, Spotify e Disney+.

Although the news is not surprising, this means that the applications of the related streaming services will be available at the launch of the new PlayStation 5. Most likely, however, the keys will be customized on a geographic basis based on the services available in the various countries remote control will be marketed. As previously announced, Media Remote controller will have a microphone for voice commands and should arrive on the Brazilian market on November 17, a date that could suggest the release of PlayStation 5.