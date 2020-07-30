PlayStation 5: Sony console clearly beats Xbox Series X, here is the survey

Share it:

A new survey conducted in the UK on purchase intentions for the next next-gen consoles and recently published sees the new PlayStation 5 dominate the ranking of gamers' preferences.

The results come from a survey conducted by the Experience12 agency on over 3,000 UK users between 25 and 2 July 2020, on the occasion of MCM Comic Con online. The survey required players to express their preference over the new next-gen consoles: 84% of respondents said they wanted to buy a PlayStation 5, compared to 15% intending to head to the Xbox Series X. Among respondents, 37% said they wanted to buy the console at launch, 9% within a month, 12% within three months and 26% within six months exit.

The interview then continued with the most anticipated games in the coming months. Paradoxically noIn the first 5 positions there is no exclusive Sony license plate, with Cyberpunk 2077 at the top of the ranking with 47% of preferences, followed by Marvel's Avengers with 15%, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Dying Light 2 and the exclusive Xbox Halo infinite.

The survey also provided some data on preferences for the current generation with PlayStation 4 that reigns supreme for 59% of users, followed by Xbox One with 16%, by PC with 14% and by Switch with 8%. Previously other polls conducted in France and the United States had seen the dominance of PlayStation 5.