PlayStation 5: liquid metal cooling system? A new patent appears

Despite the reveal of the specifications of PlayStation 5 technical details on the components of the new Sony console are still in short supply. According to a recently published patent, the PS5's cooling system could use a particular type of liquid metal.

The patent in question at a technical level "refers to a technique for improving the cooling performance of a semiconductor device"and the further details in the document would suggest the use of liquid metal. It should be immediately specified that the use of liquid metal as a component of the cooling system of PlayStation 5 it should not be interpreted in the sense of common liquid coolers for PCs. The liquid metal acts as a heat sink in a specific area located between the semiconductor chip and the radiator is it replaces the normally used fatty substances for electronic components: "In place of grease, a metal that is liquefied by heat during the operations of a semiconductor chip is used as the conductive material between the chip and the radiator. If such a metal is used, the thermal resistance between the chip and the radiator is reduced and the cooling performance can be improved".

The patent goes on to describe the gaskets which would contain the metal in question, using "a resin polymerized with ultraviolet". You can find the entire patent in Japanese at this link. In recent days, the statements of the well-known insider have been much discussed Dusk Golem according to which PlayStation 5 would struggle to support 4K resolution.