PlayStation 5: leaks a picture of the DualShock 5, will it be true?

A photo of DualShock 5 PlayStation 5 leaked on Reddit in what appears to be a screenshot of a conversion on Messenger. A cleaner would have sent a photo of the PS5 Dev Kit and the joypad to a friend.

It is not clear if the image is true or if it is a fake, on Reddit many favor the first hypothesis, apparently the Dev Kit in question was photographed in Ubisoft's studios: in the message, in fact, the author claims to "occasionally work at U", without however directly mentioning the name of the company, hence the assumption that it may be one of the branches of the French giant. The PS5 Dev Kit presents the now famous" V "design made famous by Let's GO Digital renderings , however, the controller appears to be similar to the current DualShock 4 with a Wider front touchpad and analog sticks with smaller dimensions.

Sony has not yet shown the design of the console and the joypad, at the moment it is therefore simple hypotheses and speculations. A recent rumor has confirmed the compatibility of the DualShock 4 with PS5, a possible test to testify a certain similarity between the two joypads. Will we know more during the Sony conference at CES 2020 on January 7th? We will follow her live on Twitch tonight from 01:30, don't miss out!