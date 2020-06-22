PlayStation 5 in production? Spotted on the net a photo of the next gen console

Share it:

Now unveiled the design of PlayStation 5, the gaming audience has unleashed itself in imagining alternative designs, perhaps inspired by specific video game productions.

A particular interest was also the reflection on what will be the actual size of PS5. So far, Sony has not released specifications containing this type of detail, but many are trying to offer an answer by making more or less well-founded comparisons. However, it may now be possible to get a clearer idea of ​​the volume of space occupied by next gen hardware.

Directly from the pages of Resetera in fact, a shot he sees quickly resonated PlayStation 5 already in production, with a unity of the product in the hands of managers of the production chain. From the alleged image, which you can view at the bottom of this news, you can actually get an idea of ​​what the proportions of PS5 are. Obviously, however, we emphasize that there are no confirmations of theauthenticity of the shot. The source of the latter is in fact currently rather uncertain: in any case, however, this is not official information and could therefore prove unreliable.

Looking forward to possibly learn more, remember that PlayStation 5 it will be available in two models: no traditional with a Blu-Ray player and one completely only digital.