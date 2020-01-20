PlayStation 5: images of the PS5 design emerge from an alleged Sony patent

Share it:

The CCN.com editorial team joins the horde of indiscretions on PlayStation 5 by publishing online images of the final design of PS5 sent to him by an anonymous source who claims to have taken them from the diagrams and illustrative cards of an unspecified Sony patent.

The sketches in question show the appearance of the console from different angles and in the double horizontal and vertical position, allowing us to admire the details front part with the tray of disc player, the power button is two USB ports (we assume 3.1 Gen 2).

The particular design of the console immortalized in these sketches of the PlayStation 5 design seems to conceptually resume the shape of the PS4 Slim body, albeit with the substantial difference represented by the asymmetry visible between its upper and lower parts.

Before being sent to the CCN team, however, these images appeared on the pages of the controversial 4chan forum, therefore we advise those who follow us to take these rumors with due caution. Waiting to receive further confirmations or the final denial of this hypothetical leak of the Sony patent linked to PlayStation 5, we show you the new concept (this yes, openly fan made) of the PS5 design created in Dreams.