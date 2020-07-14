PlayStation 5: has Amazon Germany unveiled the weight of the new Sony console?

Share it:

Apparently Amazon Germany may have revealed the weight of the new one PlayStation 5. As some Reddit users have noted, in fact, on the page dedicated to the Sony console of the German site, a precise and even credible weight is indicated.

The Amazon Germany page dedicated to PlayStation 5 indicates in the console specifications a weight of 4.78 kg, equivalent to 10.54 pounds. If the numbers were confirmed we would therefore find ourselves in front of a console with an important weight, almost as much as that of its PS3 ancestor. To get a yardstick, you can find the weights of some consoles below:

PS3 original: 5 Kg

original: 5 Kg PS4 original: 2.8 Kg

original: 2.8 Kg Xbox One original: 3,2 Kg

original: 3,2 Kg Nintendo Switch original: 0.4 Kg

However it should be specified that the page dedicated to the Sony console indicates the exact same weight for both versions of PS5, both Standard and Digital Edition, which is of course impossible. Obviously the numbers could refer to a single edition or they could simply be random. As always, therefore, we invite you to take this information with pliers, pending official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the online pre-order pages for PlayStation 5 are multiplying: to date the new Sony console has made its appearance on Amazon Italy, France, Germany, Canada, Australia and other countries.