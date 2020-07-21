PlayStation 5: first console stands spotted in the UK, is that true?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For days now, pages dedicated to the new one have started appearing on Amazon sites all over the world PlayStation 5. While Unieuro is preparing to open the pre-orders, the stores across the Channel seem to be showing off the first workstations dedicated to Sony's next-gen console.

The photo shared by Twitter user AllGamesDelta_ shows in fact what seems to all intents and purposes the new location for physical stores dedicated to PlayStation 5. The image was taken in a UK store and the stand is still under construction and nevertheless includes a sofa, a niche for the TV and some doors to which the controllers will probably be connected DualSense.

On the "kiosk" there is no direct reference to the new PlayStation 5 and yet the colors exactly recall those of the new Sony console. Given the strange timing then, there would be no reason to set up such a station for the old models of PlayStation. According to some rumors immediately circulating on the net, the Japanese giant could prepare to test PS5 to new potential consumers, exactly as it happened before the launch of PlayStation VR. Obviously Sony has not provided any details regarding this type of strategy. What do you think about it?

Meanwhile the developers of sucker Punch, who celebrate the recent release of Ghost of Tsushima, were interviewed on PlayStation 5 and their intentions for the next-gen.