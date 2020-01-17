PlayStation 5: David Jaffe also confirms the leak on the presentation of PS5 in February

Share it:

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the father of God of War, David Jaffe, wanted to comment "in his own way" on the rumor about the presentation of PS5 in February that emerged on the net after the announcement of the absence of Sony from E3 2020.

Reconnecting to the persistent corridor rumors that Sony would like to organize an event in February for officially present PS5, its design and, presumably, its definitive hardware specifications complete with a launch lineup, David Jaffe has avoided word turns and stated in no uncertain terms that "I mean it's the worst kept secret of the video game industry right now. There will be a reveal in February just like they did in the past with the PS4 presentation.".

More than a sarcastic comment to the rumors about Sony's next event focused exclusively on PS5, the message published by Jaffe seems to almost take on the outlines of an outburst that offers indications on the increasingly probable reveal of PlayStation 5 in February.

Still on the event, and on the relative detachment with which some of his followers accepted this indiscretion, the American author also underlines how "I have no idea of ​​the fantastic things they will show, but I think once they start sharing the information, you will like what you see so much that you are immediately back on the hype train!".