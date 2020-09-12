PlayStation 5: codes and package contents revealed by a retailer? The details

As fans look forward to the announcement of the price and release date of PlayStation 5, analyst Daniel Ahmad has published what appears to be the contents of the packages, complete with model code, for the two Standard and Digital Edition versions of the Sony console.

The well-known analyst, very active on Twitter, has published the screenshot showing the model codes and the content of the two versions of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. In the packaging of PlayStation 5, reported with code CFI-1015A, players will be able to find the console with a blu-ray player, the wireless controller, 825 Gb SSD, the base, an HDMI and a USB cable, the power cable, the instruction manual and the pre-installed game Astro’s Playroom (with a warning about the possible online update).

The box of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, with codice CFI-1015B, will come with the exact same content but with the digital-only version of the console. According to Daniel Ahmad, the information comes from a famous Hong Kong retailer and therefore codes and content could be related to the specific version for that region.

Meanwhile, more or less plausible news continues to emerge on the release date of PlayStation 5. The Amazon Italy site has sparked a long discussion by reporting the date of November 17.