PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will provide equivalent performance according to The Farm 51

The technical specifications of Xbox Series X is PlayStation 5 have long been known. However, the debate of fans and professionals is still focused on the power of the new consoles and on the advantages that we will be able to enjoy in the next generation.

Wccftech colleagues interviewed Wojciech Pazdur, the creative director of The Farm 51 and author of Chernobylite, questioning him precisely on the differences in performance that we will be able to see between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: "I don't think gamers will experience too many differences because of the hardware, as it does in the current generation. Everything will be related to the skills on the use of technology and the engines used by the developers. I will say more, Uncharted 2 was fantastic on PS3, which was weaker than Xbox 360 and now Uncharted 4 is even better on PS4, and not because it is more performing than Xbox One. I'm sure that the proper use of SSDs will lead to some revolutionary changes in development technologies and content production pipelines. In the past 10 years I have never been so enthusiastic about how it is now with Unreal Engine 5 and I can't wait to understand what this child can do with all our 3D scans waiting to shine on the next generation of hardware".

In short, the enthusiasm of the developers of The Farm 51 is palpable. Waiting to understand what the new consoles will reserve us, a designer of PlayStation 5 explained the reason for the size of the Sony console.