PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: will games cost more?

Apparently, i games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X they could have a higher price than the games for the current generation consoles, with the aim of covering the production costs, which are always higher for large AAA projects.

This was revealed by Yoshio Osaki, CEO of IDG, who points out that the prices of video games are actually remained unchanged for about 15 years, with the new titles normally sold at $ 59.99, while other entertainment sectors have seen an increase in usage costs, such as movie tickets, a subscription to streaming services such as Netflix and satellite TV.

There is a problem, however, as in recent years the production cost of large blockbusters has grown to 300% and this will not allow us to keep the current prices for much longer: "with an average price of $ 69.99 for next-gen games, the increase would be 17% in fifteen years, a decidedly low rate compared to other sectors", comments Osaki.

Obviously it is not said that all publishers decide to increase prices, at the moment the first concrete example in this sense is that of NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X sold for $ 69.99, ten dollars more than the PS4, Xbox One versions , PC and Switch, priced $ 59.99. In a similar scenario, services like Xbox Game Pass they could be increasingly successful, further paving the way towards the standardization of the subscription model.