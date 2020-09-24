PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: the first sales estimates based on pre-orders arrive

With the opening of pre-orders of both consoles, analysts have received a first real data on the trends that will accompany the market of PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian has produced a first report for investors.

By analyzing unit sales and price trends on pre-order confirmations of eBay USA, Sebastian bluntly states that demand for next-gen consoles is “strong”: “Overall, demand continues to look strong with the sales mix favoring premium versions for both consoles, in line with our expectations, and we generally believe there is an ongoing constructive vision for the interactive entertainment industry.“.

The analyst expects Sony and Microsoft they sell approximately 1.5 million consoles respectively by the end of the year, even if the figure does not necessarily indicate the same type of demand. Sebastian in fact reports about 3,000 confirmations on the pre-order of PS5 sold on eBay with an average unit price of $ 700 and an average premium of 57% of the suggested price. Regarding Xbox Series X and Series S data speak of about 1,000 pre-orders with an average premium of 50%. Finally, the best-selling version of PlayStation 5 is the one with a player for a percentage of 70%, while Xbox Series X outclasses its younger sister with a share of 95% of total orders.

In short, the next-gen seems to have started off on the right foot, at least from a sales point of view. In the coming days we will finally see PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in action thanks to the tests of the specialized press.