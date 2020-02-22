PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X present at Tokyo Game Show 2020, it's official

Share it:

The Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be held from 24 to 27 September at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba and this year will see the presence of the first games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as confirmed by the CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association), organizer of the event.

The focus of this edition will be on "games of the future" from eSports to 5G technology, obviously passing through the new generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the latter mentioned in the release released by the organizer: "The Tokyo Game Show 2020 will be able to attract attention from all over the world thanks to new games for next generation consoles. "

There are no other details but it is clear how the autumn event will be an important showcase for publishers and developers working on next generation games, the TGS 2020 is held a few months away from E3 in Los Angeles, therefore promises a rather intense period in view of the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Both platforms are expected for the 2020 Christmas season, presumably between October and November, precise launch dates have not been announced at the moment but we will certainly know more mid-year.