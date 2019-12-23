PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: new hypotheses on the speed of SSDs

Share it:

The TweakTown site has published an interesting analysis about the SSDs mounted as standard on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, units that could guarantee greater speed thanks to the technology called Software-Defined Flash.

SDF technology is usually used for large cloud-based structures to select and manage data from huge archives quickly, according to the source, a similar technology could also be applied in small size to the SSDs of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, effectively tripling the speed of data access compared to a standard SSD.

As interesting as it is currently only a theory, TweakTown points out that Microsoft and Sony have never mentioned the term Software-Defined Flash in their official communications, however Mark Cerny and Phil Spencer have confirmed that the SSDs of the new Next consoles -Gen will allow a quick access to data thanks to measures that will allow you to virtually reset (or at least greatly reduce) loading times.

This description would go well with the characteristics of the Software-Defined Flash technology, already used as mentioned in professional contexts and to date never applied to household hardware. Both Microsoft and Sony are working hard to ensure that loading times are only a distant memory, it is one of the key factors of the Next-Gen consoles with the stated goal of increasing the sense of immersion in games.

According to some recent rumors, the NVME SSDs of PS5 and Xbox Series X will be provided in both cases by Samsung, however at the moment there are no direct confirmations about it.