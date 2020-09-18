PlayStation 5: Amazon Italy opens pre-orders, console sold-out in a few minutes – Updated

Finally Amazon Italy also has PlayStation 5 pre-orders open: the Sony next-gen console can now be booked at a price of 499.99 euros, note that the Digital Edition is not yet on the list.

Amazon offers PlayStation 5 at 499.99 euros and PS5 Digital at 399.99 euros, at the time of writing delivery is scheduled for November 19th (official launch date in Europe) but there may be delays and postponements that will be communicated only when the order is finalized. Stocks are probably limited, Amazon.it does not seem to have applied restrictions regarding the number of units that can be purchased by each individual customer but limitations are not excluded in this regard, so please check the mailbox associated with your Amazon account after completing the order.

It is currently not possible to pre-order accessories (such as DualSense or the HD Camera) and launch games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls. Let us know if you managed to book PS5 on Amazon or if you are having problems, in these minutes the servers of the eCommerce site seem to be put to the test and slowdowns are occurring probably due to high traffic.

Update – PlayStation 5 is sold-out on Amazon Italy, at the moment the console is “unavailable“after less than ten minutes from the opening of pre-orders.