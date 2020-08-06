PlayStation 5: a new report reports the first shipments of Sony's next-gen console

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to the well-known DigiTimes portal, Sony's back-end partners have started shipping the first models of the new console PlayStation 5. As reported by internal sources, the first batches will be delivered to channel partners globally as early as this month, to then increase over time.

Among the manufacturers called into question by the report, Sony partners are mentioned as ASE Technology is Greatek Electronics. Just like most electronic devices, too PlayStation 5 it is assembled in China and Taiwan. The testing and verification phase also takes place in these places, before moving on to shipping to international distributors. Specifically, one of Sony's main back-end partners, Taiwan-based Advance Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) seems to have started distributing the first PS5 units to channel partners.

Sony plans to sell around 10 million PlayStation 5 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For this reason, next-gen console shipments should be 10% higher than on PS4. In the life cycle of 5, it is estimated that Sony can sell between 120 and 170 million units.

Meanwhile, controversy continues over Sony 's choice to make the DualShock of PS4 only with backwards compatible games for PlayStation 5: the community of players with disabilities and the former Xbox executive Albert Pennello intervened on the theme.