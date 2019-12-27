PlayStation 4: Sony summarizes 2019 with a video dedicated to the best games of the year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The curators of the SIE social profiles pack a new movie that summarizes the best video games published on PlayStation 4 during 2019 which is about to end.

After asking us which PlayStation button we are and taking care to launch the PS Blog Game of the Decade, Sony's gaming division ideally traces the emotions experienced during this year giving visibility to the titles that have attracted the attention of the PS4 users .

The list drawn up by the PlayStation social team is really long and includes several exclusives, many triple A multi-platform and some unexpected surprises, except for the obvious opening of the video entrusted to Death Stranding and the protagonists of the latest sci-fi blockbuster by Hideo Kojima.

Quickly scrolling through the video games immortalized in this movie, we thus notice the presence of titles such as Devil May Cry 5, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Apex Legends, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, MLB The Show 19, Kingdom Hearts 3, Monster Hunter World Iceborne or Resident Evil 2. The central part of the video is dedicated to Borderlands 3, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, The Outer Worlds, Blood & Truth, A Plague Tale Innocence, Mortal Kombat 11 and Control.

The roundup of the best PS4 games of 2019 closes the sextet of digital experiences represented by FIFA 20, Erica, Dreams Early Access, Concrete Genie, MediEvil and Days Gone. And you, which of these titles are you most fond of? And what titles "forgotten" by Sony would you have liked to see celebrated by this trailer? Let us know with a comment.