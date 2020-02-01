PlayStation 4: Sony reveals the total number of games and consoles sold in 2019

Share it:

On the occasion of Sony's latest financial report, the leaders of the Japanese technology giant have shown the company's shareholders the excellent results achieved in 2019 through the sale of games and consoles on PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment executives begin by announcing that as of January 31, 2020, the total number of games sold on PlayStation 4 globally has reached the remarkable figure of 1.18 billion titles. During 2019, the games purchased by the users of the Black Monolith worldwide were over 274 million, a figure that includes retail sales and copies purchased through the PlayStation Store's digital store pages.

As for the sales figures of the consoles, SIE reports that in 2019 they were sold 14.6 million PS4, with a decrease compared to what was recorded in 2018 (18 million) and 2017 (23.6 million) due to both market saturation and the wait for the advent of the nextgen, with the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X scheduled for Christmas 2020.

With i around 1.2 billion games sold on PS4, the current generation of Sony consoles surpasses the previous one (PS3 stopped at 999.4 million titles sold globally) but cannot reach the incredible figure of the 1.53 billion games sold on PlayStation 2.