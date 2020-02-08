PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch discounted by Comet in the new Valentine's Day flyer

Share it:

Comet Group launched the new flyer in February with many special offers designed also for Valentine's Day thanks to the "Tecno Love" section which includes numerous products on sale at a discounted price, including PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch.

Among the current offers (until February 19) we point out PS4 Slim 1 TB with two DualShock 4 controllers at 299 euros instead of 359 euros, also on the flyer we also find Nintendo Switch with Nintendo Labo (Assorted Kit or Robot Kit) at 319 euros instead of 363.90 euros.

The Tecno Love section (offers valid from 8 to 14 February) presents other special offers, including PS4 500 GB with two DualShock 4 controllers and Fortnite voucher (€ 31 value) at € 249 and Nintendo Switch Lite (available in yellow, turquoise and gray) at € 199. The Logitech G29 steering wheel offered at 199 euros while the Trust GXT 307B RAVU headset costs 19,90 euros.

You can find the complete list of discounted products on the Comet website, the promotions are managed locally by various commercial groups, what reported may therefore not be valid throughout Italy, we invite you to go to the store closest to you to discover the current offers.

