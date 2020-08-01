Playing Fortnite in company, managing groups and friends

Share it:

We briefly explain how manage your contacts, take advantage of the crossplay service and create groups in a few simple steps, to fully enjoy the experience offered by Battle Royale and share it with your friends!

To never deprive you of the pleasure of playing with your friends it is important to have one list to be able to consult at any time that can notify you when your knowledge is online and available to accept an invitation. Adding a friend is very simple: just go to the social menu and click on Add Friend, inserting the nickname of the player you want to invite on your list; you can also do it from the Epic Games launcher, by typing the account name of your friend. Since Fortnite is widespread both on pc and on console crossplay allows you to add any friend who has linked their Epic account to the console. You can always play with anyone, regardless of the platform.

At this point, once in the game, simply right-click on the nickname of the friend (or friends) you want to play with and press on Invite to the group. Depending on the options of your group you can also make sure that a direct invitation from the leader is not necessary to access it, making the group public: in this case your friends will see the name of your group among those in the "Accessible groups" list ", and will be able to drop by at any time.

Don't forget that it also exists a Fortnite app for mobile, very useful because it allows you to form groups ("Group Center" feature) and talk to friends before starting to play, to get better organized. It even has a voice chat! Speaking of chat, we also report the presence of Discord server officers, who boast the presence of almost 50,000 members. I'm divided by language, so you can easily meet Italian players with whom to make friends and live many exhilarating adventures on the island. Just remember to respect all the rules of good conduct that Discord, like any online communication service, requires. Always be polite!

Finally, let's see some other useful info on group management. Now that you have a friends list and have created your own group, you will notice that you are (rightly) the leader of that group. This allows you to make the group private and therefore accessible only by invitation, or public and therefore visible, as we said before, in the appropriate list. You are also in a position to promote any other member of the group to a leader or to chase elements you no longer want from within the group. Groups can accommodate up to 16 players, useful for when you want to play modes that support this number such as the Creativa or the Brawl in teams. Finally, you can also mute the sound of individual members.

For further information, please refer to the official page on managing group and voice chat options. Before saying goodbye, we also recommend a guide on the challenges of week 7, an excellent activity to do with your friends!