PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold over 70 million copies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has reached altitude 70 million copies sold and unloaded a little less than three years after launch, a remarkable result for what is considered to all intents and purposes the progenitor of the explosion of modern Battle Royale.

The game has been officially launched in December 2017, preceded by an Early Access phase which started in March of the same year. In June 2018 PUBG had already recorded 50 million copies sold, since then another 20 million units have been distributed on all major platforms including PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it is not clear if the mobile version (distributed by Tencent) whether included in the count or not.

Although the number of active players is decreasing and does not reach the boom levels of 2017 and 2018PUBG continues to be one of the most loved Battle Royale especially in terms of competition, with eSports tournaments and competitions in every corner of the world and rich prize pools to be won. Developers will continue to support PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with new content and there are currently no plans for a sequel.