Players refuse to extend contracts unilatrically

The footballers refuse to let contracts that end on June 30 be automatically extended. This has been shown by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) at the meeting of the commission to monitor the coronavirus crisis that they have held this Tuesday with the Spanish Football Federation.

According to reports Anton Meana, footballers refuse to accept any FIFA rule that extends their contracts beyond what is agreed between each of the players and the clubs. In his opinion, it is a matter that cannot be regulated from the outside and only affected parts can modify.

AFE does accept the proposal to play matches leaving for them a 72 hour minimum rest when the competitions can be resumed. They also agree with the Federation's idea of ​​establishing two breaks at each time for hydration of the footballers. It should be noted that matches may take place in July or even beyond that month.

