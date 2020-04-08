Sports

Players refuse to extend contracts unilatrically

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The footballers refuse to let contracts that end on June 30 be automatically extended. This has been shown by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) at the meeting of the commission to monitor the coronavirus crisis that they have held this Tuesday with the Spanish Football Federation.

According to reports Anton Meana, footballers refuse to accept any FIFA rule that extends their contracts beyond what is agreed between each of the players and the clubs. In his opinion, it is a matter that cannot be regulated from the outside and only affected parts can modify.

AFE does accept the proposal to play matches leaving for them a 72 hour minimum rest when the competitions can be resumed. They also agree with the Federation's idea of ​​establishing two breaks at each time for hydration of the footballers. It should be noted that matches may take place in July or even beyond that month.

READ:  Dwyane Wade: "It's easy to ask people to stay home when you live in a mansion"


The latest sports news

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.