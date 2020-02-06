Players and AFE threaten another strike in Spanish football

The players of 14 of the 16 First Women's clubs they demanded that all the parties comply with the agreement for the signing of the collective agreement and announced that throughout this Thursday, February 6, 'no satisfactory answer will be carried out consensual measures'with the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE).

The document is signed by the players of all clubs – Athletic Club, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Betis, Deportivo de La Coruña, Espanyol, Granadilla Tenerife, Logroño, Madrid CFF, Rayo Vallecano, Real Sociedad, Sporting de Huelva, Tacón and Valencia Females- with the exception of those of Levante and Sevilla.

'If throughout this Thursday, February 6, there is no satisfactory response, measures agreed by the footballers and AFE will be carried out for the rights of the group. From the AFE union we will undertake the actions that correspond to us in law and that the legislation itself arbitrates, being aware of the possible damages arising from a situation of fact consolidated, 'says the text.

The footballers, 'after more than 15 days from the date stipulated for the signing' of the agreement, show in writing 'concern and outrage over the lack of response'.

The players, who already carried out a day of strike in november As a protest against the lack of agreement for the signing of the first collective agreement of women's football in Spain, they also remember the patience they have had to date in the elapsed time without the signing of the latter despite the agreement.