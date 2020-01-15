Technology

Playdate portable console will soon reach developers

January 15, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Playdate, the portable console with crank that caught so much attention in spring 2019, enters the final stretch of its development and has confirmed launch throughout this year 2020. The company in charge, Panic, has notified that developers will be able to receive a development kit very soon, so that they can start working on compatible games and become familiar with the particularities of the hardware.

"We plan to open order availability once the Playdate Developer Preview is complete," they comment. "This means that we will begin accepting orders in 2020, once we have lots of Playdate units available and ready to go out there."

The launch price of the machine will be $ 149; Apparently, the initial design will not change practically anything, with a square chassis in the form of a vertical control where the screen will be at the top and the controls at the bottom. On one of the sides will be the crank, whose use in video games will allow you to perform unique actions designed to take advantage of all kinds of ideas; for example, go back or go forward in time, as you can do in the title Crankin’s Time Travel Adventurefrom Keita Takahashi, father of Katamary Damacy.

The Playdate screen will be in black and white (400x240p), provided with an anti-reflective glass coating and USB-C connectivity for power. In addition, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone port are included.


Playdate unit, published by the developer on Twitter

At the software level, the promise is to be able to offer exclusive titles every month following a seasonal publication model. Greg Maletic, director at Panic Inc., indicated at the time that they were having “an overwhelming response”, which made it easier for the project to go ahead and not simply stay there. In this latest update published on the official Playdate website they announce that the team has two new members working full time: one for the communication team and another as a firmware engineer.

The success that prompted the announcement of Playdate last May was not begged, with more than 100,000 users registered on the official website to be notified as soon as the product reservations were opened.

Source | Playdate

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

