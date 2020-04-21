TV Shows

Playboy model Ashley Mattingly takes her own life; he was 33 years old

April 21, 2020
Edie Perez
Ashley Mattingly, who was a Playboy model, was found lifeless inside his home in Austin, Texas, United States; apparently she killed herself. He was 33 years old.

In different news portals it is reported that Ashley Mattingly carried several days without having contact with anyone, and one of her friends, when there was no answer from her, came looking for her.

Upon arriving at her home, the model's friend found her lifeless and immediately reported the incident to the authorities. Apparently the existence had been removed since last Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Mattingly was a Playboy Miss March 2011 and lived the past two years in Texas and apparently struggled with alcohol abuse, her family told TMZ.

It is also made public that the model, apparently, suffered from loneliness and serious problems with addictions; In addition, she was a victim of domestic violence, since her ex-boyfriend mistreated her and for this she was sentenced to prison.

The model has a twin brother, Mattingly, Billy, and it is he who confirmed the tragic news of Ashley's death through Facebook.

