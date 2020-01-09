Play With Fire New Clip Fight Balls

Share it:

The new Andy Fickman comedy is about to be released, as there is nothing left for February 17, the date chosen by Paramount to launch to the movie theaters 'Playing with Fire'. This story starring John Cena ('Bumblebee') It is perfect for all those who want to forget about the January slope and have a good time at the cinema with a film full of madness, mischief and, of course, a lot of heart.

The first trailer already showed us that the film is ready to make us have a good time under the command of the fire crew led by Jake Carson (Dinner) and formed by Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane. When this elite team reaches a fire in the middle of the forest and rescues three brothers: (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater), they will realize that no training has prepared them for their most challenging job so far: Play babysitters Unable to locate the parents of children, firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their revolutionized fire station and quickly learn that children, like fires, are wild and unpredictable.

One of the hilarious situations that this elite team will have to face is the one that leaves us a new clip just out of the oven that you have hung over these lines, where a simple game can end in a pitched battle.