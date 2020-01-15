Play ArmA 3 for free on Steam for four days

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although we are getting used to the free games that digital stores give us (especially Epic Games Store), and which we can stay forever, we also don't have to forget about the free trial periods. And much less if, as in the case we are talking about today, they are more durable than usual. On this occasion, Steam gives us the possibility to enjoy Arm III, in full and without limitations, for free and for a total of four days.

On the other hand, as usual in these free trial periods, both the game and its DLC have a 70% discount with respect to the usual price. Thus, if after the test we like what we have played, we can acquire the game on property for a very tight amount of 8.39 euros.

The test has already begun and will be available until next Monday, January 19, 2020 (or until 23:59 on Sunday, if you prefer). As for the game, little more can be said at this point that is not to qualify as one of the most realistic war games of all time.

Developed by Bohemia Interactive, ArmA III is a shooter located in an open world that offers more than 20 vehicles and more than 40 weapons in different modes, also multiplayer. Without forgetting that the game allows us to even create our own content.

The active community of the game reaches such a point, which in its day ended up also deriving in mods as well known as DayZ. In addition, it is a totally exclusive game of the compatible market, with which you have a great opportunity to try the saga if you have not done it before. At least, now the requirements are more "flexible."

Source: Steam