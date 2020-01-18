Play Arma 3 for free on Steam for a limited time with great deals

Share it:

Weapon 3, the celebrated FPS war of Bohemia Interactive for PC, is available for free in Steam Limited Time; Thus, all users of the Valve platform can download and play without limits so realistic first person shooter without spending a penny, yes, only until the next Sunday, January 19, at which time the game will return to its usual price of € 27.99. Thus, and although we will not be able to stay the game forever in our digital library, we have four days ahead to take full advantage of the base game.

Available free until January 19

Thus, we can now access the base game of Arma 3 without spending a cent, only until next Sunday; Of course, all those who want to acquire the game after the temporary promotion, can take over base title and its DLC with great discounts. So much so, that Arma 3 enjoys up to a 70% discount, going from the usual € 27.99 to some more than interesting 8.39 euros.

For its part, all its DLC, from packs to expansions, can also be purchased with discounted prices with up to a 66% off. In addition, both the Apex Edition as the Contact Edition They are available with 73% and 54%, respectively, versions with different items as extras. And as usual, the progress of the "trial version" will be retained in the game purchased after the promotion.

Weapon 3 is positioned as one of the FPS of more realistic warlike cut of the market, with radically different battles to the most arcade titles, both for players used to solo campaigns and for fans of competitive modes on-line, "With more than 20 vehicles and 40 weapons and endless opportunities for content creation."

