PlatinumGames will end Scalebound if Microsoft allows it

February 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
The cancellation of Scalebound It was a blow to the most loyal fans of PlatinumGames, the Japanese study that has now declared that it wants to continue with the development if they get permission from Microsoft.

Way of the dragon.

At the beginning of 2020, the study told us that a great year was waiting for them and partly thanks to the fact that they passed to the self-publishing model in order to distribute their own works. The first step in this direction has been taken with The Wonderful 101: Remastered, launched yesterday on Kickstarter, achieving an overwhelming success in a few hours.

The producer Atsushi Inaba spoke recently with Eurogamer Portugal, where they asked him if now that they are betting on self-publishing they will be able to carry out the development of Scalebound.

"A great question! But it is an intellectual property that belongs 100% to Microsoft. Regarding that project, we cannot do anything if Microsoft does not leave us. It is a game we are in love with and if the opportunity arises we will be happy to return".

Originally Scalebound for PC and Xbox One was announced in 2013 with Microsoft as a distributor. It was in 2017 when the project was canceled. It was an action RPG where we embodied a young warrior whose companion was a huge dragon who helped him in combat.

After that cancellation the Japanese have chained several successes with Nier: Automata and Astral Chain, the return of Vanquish and Bayonetta for current systems and now the more than well received The Wonderful 101 remastered.

In the future of the study there is a highly anticipated Bayonetta 3 that we have not been able to know anything new since it was announced with very little information. Also the curious Babylon's Fall that will require our attention again this summer, at which time new information about the action game has been promised.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

