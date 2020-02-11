PlatinumGames was upset by the failure of The Wonderful 101

Share it:

When the Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101 Remastered was announced, practically the entire gamer community proved to be super enthusiastic, so much so that the project was funded completely a few hours after launch.

But then one wonders why the game did not have the success and the hype it is raising now, already at the time of the release. A mix of factors, including the low popularity it enjoyed Nintendo Wii U. He recently mentioned it Hideki Kamiya in an interview.

"It was really a disappointment for us, you know? We worked really hard to make this game of great quality, and we hoped that many players would play it, but in the end it didn't happen. And so, in response to our negotiations, kindness Nintendo made both the campaign and porting possible. " However, The Wonderful 1010 Remastered will also include a 2D scrolling adventure.

All is well what ends well in short. There remastered by The Wonderful 101 as we said, it was a huge success on Kickstarter, and now the game will reach users Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 is PC. A significantly larger user base than that of the dark days (at least for the game) of Wii U.