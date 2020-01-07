PlatinumGames signs a financial agreement with Tencent

Share it:

The future projects of PlatinumGames They have just received new guarantees of coming to fruition thanks to a sasaplandificant injection of capital from a new agreement sasaplanded with Tencent, the large Chinese company that already has interests in dozens of the most important development studies in the video game industry ( as well as in many other businesses that make it one of the great business powers of China).

The agreement will allow the Japanese to continue publishing their own works, increase their quality and maintain their independence in the future without jeopardizing the many projects they have underway.

The studio is currently working on promising premieres such as Bayonetta 3 and Babylon's Fall, of which we saw new material relatively recently after a long absence. We will have new information in summer.

Tencent owns some shares of Activision Blizzard, Paradox Interactive, most of Supercell, all of Riot Games, almost half of Epic Games and so with many other major companies.

