PlatinumGames returns to give clues that point to The Wonderful 101 on Nintendo Switch

Since Nintendo Switch was released it has been calling for the adaptation of many of the great releases enjoyed by relatively few Wii U buyers and among them has always stood out The Wonderful 101, one of the rarest works of PlatinumGames.

The Wonderful 101 presented a unique and intriguing premise that with a second life, it could very well be a memorable series. Players control a band of heroes, who can join for new skills. While the Wii U version used the GamePad as a way for players to draw symbols to form weapons, it wasn't exactly the most sensitive system, and a Switch port could allow Platinum to find a simpler and more useful way to use this tactical game

Now the Japanese studio has rekindled the flames of hope with a seemingly random photograph that they have published on Twitter and where the director of the studio, Hideki Kamiya, appears, next to a computer that marks the number 1:01 at the time. Too much coincidence, honestly.

Scenes from the PG office! Who's that photobombing Hideki Kamiya? pic.twitter.com/D70oalUTKo – PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) January 31, 2020

The players have taken very little time to revolutionize before the idea of ​​being able to play again or for the first time one of the greatest jewels of the Wii U catalog and one of the great pending issues of Nintendo Switch when it comes to recovering great Nintendo games from the recent past.

At the moment there is no official announcement to lend a hand to, but it seems a matter of time that The Wonderful 101 is formally announced and the best scenario would be a new Nintendo Direct that is no longer possible to see in the expected month of January. Hopefully it will not advance much February before we hear from the Japanese.

This year Nintendo Switch will witness the return of some classics of the company with the announcement of Mysterious World: DX Rescue Team, Bravely Default 2 and other reviews and sequels to which we hope many new ads are added. We will also have a new Animal Crossing that today has seen a beautiful special edition of Nintendo Switch announced.