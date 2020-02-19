PlatinumGames puts date to its next big announcement

Share it:

That great announcement that PlatinumGames I anticipated a few weeks ago it was actually the prelude to a total of four ads that would be revealed over time. Now we know what the second one will be after having seen that The Wonderful 101 on Kickstarter was the first.

The nature of the announcement is not clear at all, but we do know that it will take place on February 27 exclusively in the Japanese magazine Famitsu, one of the favorite places for Japanese developers to present their projects.

The study has many projects pending and recently have been truly topical after receiving a sasaplandificant economic injection thanks to the Chinese company Tencent, as well as for its new direction towards self-publishing so as not to have to rely on third parties to distribute their work. The latter is what led them to turn to Kickstarter to finance The Wonderful 101 and check in passing if there was interest in the license (the answer is obvious).

We know absolutely nothing about a Bayonetta 3 that is under development for Nintendo Switch and that we assume will not be part of any of these four ads, as it is expected that Nintendo is reserving the news to nurture a future Nintendo Direct that should not arrive very late considering that for months we have not had one of these general presentations.

There are several licenses for which a sequel could be being developed and there is always the possibility of working on a new original IP. We know that Scalebound has not been resurrected because recently a spokesman for the study said they want to resume that development but need permission from Microsoft, who still own the license. Nor will we see anything from Babylon's Fall because we were promised news about the game for summer.

At the moment we can only wait for Kamiya's people to continue to surprise us with new ideas with the unique identity that they are able to contribute to their work. The support of the players already have it.

Source.