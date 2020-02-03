PlatinumGames prepares for a great ad and players go crazy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is going to be a great year for PlatinumGames judging by the high activity in the study regarding new announcements. These days there has been talk of the impending launch of a campaasapland on Kickstarter to bring Wonderful 101 to platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One; But today is different.

This number four accompanied by several stars like the one that appears in the logo of the studio is all that can be seen in this new official page that has been opened a few minutes ago to the public.

Obviously the speculation wheel has begun to spin as soon as the existence of this page has been published and all kinds of possibilities are already being considered for a possible announcement.

Some of the most interesting ideas are that the studio has four important announcements to make or that this is the beginning of the announcement of the fourth game they have in development. As far as we know they are working on Bayonetta 3, Babylon's Fall and The Wonderful 101 for current systems.

We do not know if we will have to wait hours, days or weeks for the mystery to be revealed after this first clue, we simply know that the huge legion of followers that this study has will go after whatever they present and what they decide to announce will be celebrated with joy .

We will be very attentive to possible updates of the page that may take place throughout the day. For now, what we know is that it cannot be Babylon's Fall because it has been promised that we will have news about the game in summer. Nor does it seem that typography marries especially with The Wonderwul ​​101 and the same four has no special meaning in this game. The safest bet seems to be a new IP or at least a sequel to some known saga.

With a little luck it will be the presentation of that "new IP that is like nothing seen before".