PlatinumGames opens a studio in Tokyo to work on games as a console service

This is definitely a great year for PlatinumGames, who after selling a small stake of the company to Tencent in exchange for a large sum of money have been able to go to self-publishing, have announced remastering for The Wonderful 101, a new IP called Project G.G. directed by the iconic Hideki Kamiya and now they have opened a new studio in Tokyo.

This new study goes beyond expanding the work space of the Japanese team. In these offices they will begin to explore new ways of playing and genres that have not worked before. The main objective of this new team will be to work on games as a service for consoles, so the PlatinumGames seal will go beyond single player experiences. The team seeks to face new challenges.

One of those challenges is the development of games as a service for consoles. They are not games that we would be working on until they were finished. Instead we would continue to work on them by offering new content long after launch. We want to explore this type of continued development in the field of consoles.

The team will be formed by developers who are already part of PlatinumGames and apparently its main objective is to develop this type of games with the development model of Fortnite, Destiny, Call of Duty and many other licenses that continue to expand during the following months to its premiere with all kinds of new content.

This becomes official one day after meeting Project G.G., the new license of PlatinumGames directed by Hideki Kamiya, the most reputed of its members. Curiously, when announcing this game, there was talk of opening a new studio in Tokyo that would be responsible for developing it, so now we wonder if Project G.G. It will be the first game as a service for studio consoles.

