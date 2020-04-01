PlatinumGames' new announcement turned out to be an April Fools joke

Share it:

Today is April 1 and that means that in several regions it is a day of jokes and false news. One of these regions is not Japan, which has not prevented the team from PlatinumGames We have played it with the Platinum Four ad room, an initiative that started a few weeks ago and that has left us great announcements along the way.

Kamiya's have released a trailer for Sol Cresta, a fake arcade game that is a bad pun with the titles Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta published in the 1980s.

If this has been the fourth PlatinumGames announcement from the beginning, it means that the Japanese have been planning the trick for quite some time. If this is not the case, we may still have a real announcement throughout the day.

As part of Platinum Four, a long-awaited remastering for The Wonderful 101 has been announced that will reach almost all consoles and computers. Also the opening of a new studio in Tokyo and the next great game directed by Kamiya, called Project G.G.

It should not surprise us that there is not a fourth announcement if we consider that the studio, despite not being exactly small, already has Bayonetta 3, Babylon's Fall and the aforementioned Project GG, as well as a supposed game as a service with the that will break this tradition of single player action games.

Just a year ago the studio already made a joke on this day announced an alleged new IP with a comic trailer that had nothing to do with a real video game. Or with a video game in general.