PlatinumGames can self-publish its games after a Tencent investment

PlatinumGames has received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings as part of an association that seeks to allow the self-publishing of new videogames by the company, responsible for works such as Bayonetta, Vanquish, Astral Chain or NieR: Automata.

The Japanese company, which is currently immersed in the development of Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall, will thus be able to publish new video games without the need to resort to large publishers or make commissions to stay on their feet. This Tencent partnership will allow PlatinumGames to continue operating independently: there are no changes in its corporate structure.

As the company's CEO, Kenichi Sato, Platinum will be in charge of using this economic amount – whose specific figure has not transcended – to “strengthen our foundation as a company and our expansion from being just a videogame developer to explore the self-publishing of these". To that he adds that it can also allow them to have “a broader global perspective while we continue to create high quality video games that make our name worthwhile”.

It is worth mentioning that this agreement does not affect the aforementioned video games, since Bayonetta 3 is a Nintendo production and Babylon’s Fall is by Square Enix. The materialization of these changes, the next video game published independently by PlatinumGames, will be known soon.

PlatinumGames promises “great news” for 2020

Only a few days ago we met in voice of Kenichi Sato himself that 2020 was going to be “the beginning of a new stage” for PlatinumGames; Now we know what he meant. He also mentioned that they were working "at full speed" on their titles currently in development and that 2020 will bring "great news", although it is not known exactly if this is the only news of great significance for them.

Fans of the company expect to hear about Bayonetta 3 soon, which since its announcement in The Game Awards 2017 has not returned to show signs of life beyond confirming that its progress is progressing properly. From Babylon’s Fall We could see new material last December on the occasion of the PS4 State of Play.

