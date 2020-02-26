PlatinumGames announces Project G.G. with Hideki Kamiya as director

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's official, the new great original PlatinumGames project is Project G.G., the first development of the Japanese study of which they own 100% of the rights and which they will publish themselves. With such characteristics the director could not be other than Hideki Kamiya.

All the details that are known so far of this new video game arise from an interview in Famitsu where it is made clear that this will not be like anything we have seen before since the studio seeks to really surprise its players.

In the interview Kamiya said "If Viewtiful Joe is like a transformation of Kamen Rider and Wonderful 101 is a squad, Project G.G. he is a huge hero", clarifying that what they have in hand is something serious.

The studio is thinking of this as something very special, because at the time Tencent offered to publish the project and they preferred to do it on their own to keep 100% control over every aspect of the game.

Atsushi Inaba had in the same interview that he plans to open a studio in Tokyo with 100 employees working on this development. There are currently 15 people in charge of the project. Kamiya told him that he is the "type of creator who prefers to work together on Twitter"instead of in a studio.

The intention of the study is to launch this game on all market platforms whenever possible. This would include the three current desktop consoles and computers (unless there is a mobile version as well). Since development seems to be still in a very premature state, it is expected that we will see it in the next generation as well.

Of course we do not know anything about the game beyond what has been said, there is not a simple logo that has been made public and it seems that we will have to wait a bit to know more.

Source.