PlatinumGames: 2020 will be the turning point for the study of Bayonetta and NieR Automata

During an interview with the Japanese newspaper Inside Games, the president of PlatinumGames Kenichi Sato got to talk about the plans for 2020, which promises to be one of the most important years in the history of the development team responsible for games such as NieR Automata, Bayonetta and Vanquish.

Sato has assured that the team will operate "at full power" during the next 12 months: projects under construction currently appear Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch (whose development is progressing well, Hideki Kamiya assures), Babylon's Fall for PlayStation 4 and PC (made on behalf of Square Enix), and two original IPs not yet announced, whose rights lie entirely in the hands of PlatinumGames.

These last two games will ferry the Japanese software house into one new phase of its history, from the moment they will be published in complete autonomy. Over the past decade PlatinumGames has churned out quite a few high-end titles, without however having control over it. NieR Automata, for example, is from Square Enix, while Vanquish from SEGA. Astral Chain, Wonderful 101 and Bayonetta are linked to Nintendo, while the now deceased Scalebound belonged to Microsoft.

PlatinumGames no longer welcomes commissioned works, e in the future it will work to maintain control of its IPs, committing not only to development, but also to publishing. This, of course, will also increase the financial risks, so it will be really interesting to follow the developments of the matter and find out how the Japanese company is doing.